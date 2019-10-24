Florida-based ULCC Spirit Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding for up to 100 A320neo-family aircraft.

“The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit’s growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean,” Spirit Airlines president and CEO Ted Christie said, announcing the MOU on Oct. 24.

Christie said Spirit is now working with Airbus to finalize the agreement, which covers a mix of A319neos, A320neos and A321neos.

As of July 2019, Spirit operated a fleet of 135 A320-family aircraft, with 10 more scheduled for delivery this year.

Airbus CCO Christian Scherer described the A320 family as a “strong platform” that has supported Spirit’s growth for “several years.”

As of the end of September 2019, the A320neo family had accumulated more than 6,650 firm orders from nearly 110 customers worldwide.

