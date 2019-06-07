Spirit AeroSystems, the aerostructures provider for 70% of the Boeing 737, will shorten its workweek to 32 hours as a result of the aircraft’s production slowdown. The shortened weeks will begin June 21, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said June 7. The move affects all salaried, management and executive employees working on commercial aircraft programs, and will reduce weekly salaries by 20%. Under its union contracts, Spirit can shorten ...