Spanish LCC Volotea has been awarded a five-year contract by Airbus to operate twice-daily return flights between the airframer’s main production sites in Toulouse and Hamburg.

The service will be available for Airbus employees only and is scheduled to start on Nov. 4 with two Airbus A319s. A “tailored” catering service will be created. A new base will open in Hamburg, adding 10 crewmember jobs.

The agreement was reached after a bidding process in which many other carriers participated, according to a Volotea spokesperson.

Volotea operates 36 aircraft, 19 of which are A319s. They are in the process of being integrated into Airbus’ Skywise HealthMonitoring application. Volotea plans to phase out its remaining Boeing 717s by 2022, when it plans to become an all-Airbus operator. It leases all of its aircraft.

As a corporate shuttle service provider, Volotea succeeds LCC Hi Fly. The latter took over from Germania, which declared bankruptcy and ceased operations in February.

