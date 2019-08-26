Embraer could further delay the E175-E2 entry into service by a few months as another round of pilot labor contract scope clause discussions begin. Embraer has already delayed the aircraft’s service entry by a year to 2021, citing ongoing uncertainty over the settlement of scope-clause agreements regarding maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) at mainline carriers in the US, the chief market for the variant. The E175-E2’s MTOW is more than 12,000 lbs. over the 86,000 lb. scope ...