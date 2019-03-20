Embraer’s John Slattery will be the first CEO of the Boeing-Embraer commercial aircraft joint venture (JV) the manufacturers expect to launch by the end of the year, reporting to Boeing’s Marc Allen (pictured below), who will take a new position in charge of Boeing’s JVs with Embraer, the companies announced March 20.

Slattery is currently CEO and president of the Embraer Commercial Aviation division and EVP of corporate Embraer. Well before Boeing and Embraer unveiled their JV plans last year, Slattery was expected to be on the shortlist of future Embraer CEOs. But on March 18, Embraer announced that Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva will step down as Embraer CEO April 22, and an unidentified, external successor will be named on or before then.

Post-JV, Embraer will be a different company after 80% of its commercial aircraft work goes into the JV with Boeing. The rest of Embraer will focus on executive jets and defense sales outside of its KC-390 airlifter, which goes into another of the JVs with Boeing, as well as its 20% stake in the commercial JV.

Allen has been president of Boeing International since February 2015. As of April 22, he will become Boeing’s SVP and president of Embraer Partnership and Group Operations. In that role, he will be the lead executive responsible for preparing for the integration of multiple Embraer group operations with Boeing upon those deals closing, and then for delivering on execution, financial performance and growth of the Embraer partnership assets. Allen will also chair the commercial JV’s board and will continue to serve as a member of Boeing's Executive Council.

In turn, Boeing Europe president and Boeing UK and Ireland MD Michael Arthur (pictured below) will succeed Allen as president of Boeing International, also effective April 22. As part of the move, Arthur will join Boeing's Executive Council as the first non-US citizen.

Slattery will be based in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. Like Allen, Arthur will report to Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. Arthur will have offices in London and Arlington, Virginia, where Boeing International is based. Boeing did not immediately say where Allen will be based, although he has been in Arlington.

Top Inset: Marc Allen. Second inset: Michael Arthur. Courtesy, Embraer

Michael Bruno, michael.bruno@aviationweek.com