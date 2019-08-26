Engineers in Norway have started ground tests of a compact 2.5-megawatt generator, marking a key milestone toward flight tests of the Airbus and Rolls-Royce E-Fan X hybrid-electric demonstrator in 2021. The generator, which will be part of the largest electrical power system yet to take flight, was run for the first time Aug. 19 at Rolls-Royce Electrical Norway’s Trondheim facility. The unit will be integrated with a Rolls-Royce AE2100 turboprop from a Saab 2000, ...
