Rolls-Royce has completed the acquisition of the electric aircraft propulsion activities of German industrial giant Siemens. The UK engine manufacturer says the purchase of the former Siemens eAircraft unit will boost its strategy to champion the electrification of aircraft. With 180 employees in Germany and Hungary, the former unit is developing a range of electric motors for aircraft, including working with Rolls on the 2-megawatt hybrid-electric propulsion system for Airbus’ E-Fan ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Rolls completes acquisition of Siemens eAircraft unit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.