Rolls-Royce has completed the acquisition of the electric aircraft propulsion activities of German industrial giant Siemens. The UK engine manufacturer says the purchase of the former Siemens eAircraft unit will boost its strategy to champion the electrification of aircraft. With 180 employees in Germany and Hungary, the former unit is developing a range of electric motors for aircraft, including working with Rolls on the 2-megawatt hybrid-electric propulsion system for Airbus’ E-Fan ...