With the 737 MAX return-to-service date now set to slide deeper into 2020 and continuing uncertainty over when the aircraft will be approved by the FAA and international regulators, Boeing is reportedly delaying plans to accelerate production to 57 per month until 2021. Boeing cut 737 production from 52 to 42 per month in April in the wake of the global grounding of the MAX in March following two fatal accidents. However, in October, amid signs that the aircraft was on track for approval to ...