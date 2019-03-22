The de Havilland name has been absent from commercial aviation for three decades. The last Comet retired from airline service in 1981, and de Havilland Canada ceased to exist after it was acquired by Bombardier in 1992. Now the storied brand is set to make a comeback after Canada’s Longview Aviation Capital agreed to buy the Dash 8 program, including Q400 regional turboprop production and the de Havilland name, from Bombardier for $300 million. But who is Longview, and can it support ...