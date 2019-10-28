Boeing “got some things wrong” related to the 737 MAX development and the response to two fatal accidents, and remains committed to answering every question the FAA has to get the aircraft flying again, CEO Dennis Muilenburg will tell a Senate committee Oct. 29. “We have learned and are still learning from these accidents,” Muilenburg will tell the Senate Commerce Committee, according to a copy of his opening remarks. “We know we made mistakes and got some ...