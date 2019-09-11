Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg remains confident regulators will clear the 737 MAX to fly again this year, but suggested the volume of requests and growing variance between regulators is making that target more difficult to meet. Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference Sept. 11, Muilenburg reiterated Boeing’s target of an “early fourth-quarter” return to service for at least some of the 385 MAXs grounded since mid-March. “The principal schedule risk on that ...