Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg defended the company’s handling of recently disclosed text messages and email exchanges between employees involved in the development of the 737 MAX. He told members of a US Senate Committee, “The premise that we would lie and conceal is not consistent with our values.” Boeing alerted the FAA to the messages on Oct. 17, which included an exchange between former Boeing chief technical pilot Mark Forkner and a colleague, in which Forkner wrote, ...