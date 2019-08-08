Boeing remains committed to reaching mid-teen operating margins despite ongoing issues with the 737 MAX and growing trade tensions between the US and China, Boeing chairman, CEO and president Dennis Muilenburg said Aug. 7. “We remain on track to drive the overall business to be a mid-teen margins business,” he told the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York. The mid-teen target—rolled out in early 2016 as part of a five-year business plan—is central to ...