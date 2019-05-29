In-depth internal and external reviews of aircraft certification processes have not led to changes that will alter Boeing’s 777X program, the company’s CEO said, while acknowledging that yet-to-be-discovered factors could influence the new widebody’s final stages of development.

“I don’t see anything there right now that would significantly alter the timeline for the 777X,” Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29 in New York. “But it’s possible we could see something that would alter the content of the test program or how we go about certification.”

Both Boeing and the US Department of Transportation have set up teams to review certification protocols, both of the 737 MAX and in general. The reviews were prompted by questions surrounding the 737 MAX certification following two fatal MAX 8 accidents in five months. Both reviews are ongoing.

The MAX review is separate from FAA’s analysis of changes Boeing is making to the aircraft’s flight control software that are designed to get the aircraft flying. Regulators grounded the MAXs in mid-March in the aftermath of the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

While Muilenburg emphasized that supporting the MAX’s return to service is Boeing’s top priority, the company has its eye on other programs as well. The 777X is nearing its first flight, and first delivery is slated for the second quarter of next year. In addition, the new midsize airplane (NMA) remains near the top of the company’s to-do list.

“We’re continuing to make progress on NMA,” Muilenburg said. “Our ... broad timeline for that program has not changed. We still see it as a 2025 entry into service. ... We’re continuing to work through our business case analysis and continuing along our path of our two-step decision process we talked about before, which is authority-to-offer decision this year and an authority-to-launch decision next year.”

Muilenburg also said Boeing remains committed to a 57-per-month production rate on the 737 line. The rate was slated to go from 52 to 57 this year, but the MAX grounding and related delivery freezes prompted Boeing to reduce the line’s output to 42 -per-month in April.

“I don’t think our long-term perspective has changed,” he said. “If you look at the total skyline with about 4,400 aircraft in backlog, you look at the current market outlook, the need for 43,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years, all of that from a demand signal standpoint tells … that there’s a production-rate [increase] opportunity for us downstream.”

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com