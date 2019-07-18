Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. (MITAC) and engineering partner Triumph Group have identified design changes that should allow them to exceed weight-savings targets established to morph the MRJ70 into a fully US scope clause-compliant, 76-seat-dual-class regional jet (RJ). Triumph’s structural optimization efforts focus on three areas of the recently renamed M100 SpaceJet: the wing, aft fuselage and empennage. The company’s assignment: remove 15% of the combined structural ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Mitsubishi, Triumph working on M100 SpaceJet design changes " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.