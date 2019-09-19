Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. plans to establish a footprint in the Montreal area, with the goal of creating 100 jobs in the first year focused on certification and entry into service of the SpaceJet family of regional jets. The new office will be in Boisbriand, Quebec, which is midway between Montreal and Mirabel, where the Airbus A220 is assembled and the last remaining Bombardier CRJs are being produced. Creation of a Mitsubishi Aircraft presence in Montreal is separate from plans announced ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Mitsubishi Aircraft to open SpaceJet office in Montreal" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.