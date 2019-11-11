Boeing has completed one of three key simulator review sessions required to validate its changes to the 737 MAX, and the US manufacturer maintains that initial regulatory approvals and resumption of deliveries could still happen by year-end 2019. “While the FAA and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the MAX flight control software updates during this quarter,” ...
