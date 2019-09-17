Nerves are fraying over the pending release of another World Trade Organization (WTO) decision in the long-running commercial airliner subsidy spat between Airbus and Boeing, with industry observers preparing for a ruling favorable to the US and Boeing that deepens a trade war with Europe. The ruling—the final decision in one of two parallel cases—is expected and likely clears the US to assert some level of punitive trade tariffs on European goods. A separate ...