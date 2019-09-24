Icelandair has reached an interim compensation agreement with Boeing to cover losses incurred by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, which has already had a $140 million impact on the airline’s EBIT.

Updating the markets, Icelandair said the confidential compensation agreement “covers a fraction of the company’s total loss” from the grounding.

Icelandair estimated a $140 million EBIT hit for the period to Aug. 1, but added this figure has since increased because the MAX is still not flying.

Talks with Boeing over a wider compensation settlement for the overall flight suspension are ongoing.

“The estimated impact of the suspension on EBIT quantified to date is around $135 million taking into account the agreement with Boeing. Icelandair Group will continue its discussions with Boeing regarding compensation due to the financial effects of the Boeing 737 MAX suspension. Taking the estimated impact quantified to date of the MAX suspension into account, the EBIT guidance for the year is unchanged—that is negative of $70-$90 million,” Icelandair said.

On Aug. 16, Icelandair said it was not anticipating the 737 MAX to return to service until the end of December 2019.

Icelandair has brought in five leased aircraft over the summer to minimize the impact of the MAX suspension. One of these leased aircraft has been extended to the end of October. The others will be returned.

This additional capacity means Icelandair still grew 26% over the January-July period, carrying over 1.4 million passengers. In November and December, the airline plans to add 3% capacity.

“The seat capacity to Europe will increase considerably, for example, to Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels and Berlin. However, the total seat capacity to North America will decrease, which can be explained by the changes in the number of destinations compared to last year, which has already been announced. In addition, Portland will not be part of the company’s winter schedule, but will resume in the spring of 2020. Despite this, seat capacity to certain North American destinations will increase, such as Minneapolis, Vancouver, Denver and Orlando,” Icelandair said in the August statement.

