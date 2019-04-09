The European Union (EU) plans to retaliate against the US—in the long-standing dispute over state support of aircraft development—in front of the World Trade Organization (WTO). “The Commission is starting preparations so that the EU can promptly take action based on the arbitrator’s decision on retaliation rights,” it said in a statement. “In the parallel Boeing dispute, the determination of EU retaliation rights is also coming closer and the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Europe prepares action against US for tariffs" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.