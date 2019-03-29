Airbus’ UK factories “could well remain competitive” even after Brexit, outgoing CEO Tom Enders said March 29. British manufacturing sites enjoy lower cost levels than they do in France and Germany, Enders said. “Our unions don’t like to hear this, but it’s the reality,” he told reporters in Munich. Among other things, Airbus builds the wings for all of its commercial aircraft in the UK. “Our British colleagues are very productive,” ...
