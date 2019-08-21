Embraer’s commercial aircraft joint venture (JV) with Boeing is on track to receive antitrust approval by the end of the year, but there is still much work to be done to bring the companies together, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said. “We have so many things we have to go through: Executing the carve-out of almost 10,000 employees from Embraer and bringing them into the new company, Boeing Brasil-Commercial; … the antitrust progress; and then there is my ...