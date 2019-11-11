Embraer’s board of directors has elected Antonio Carlos Garcia to be its new finance chief, replacing outgoing CFO Nelson Salgado, who will take over the Brazilian manufacturer’s chief operating role on Jan. 1, 2020. Garcia, the incoming CFO, has an extensive background in finance, accounting and commercial supply at major multinational corporations. He spent nine years at Thyssenkrupp, serving as CFO of the conglomerate’s Germany-based Forged Technologies subsidiary. ...
