Embraer posted 2019 second-quarter net profit of $7.2 million, reversed from a $131.4 million loss in the 2018 2Q. Revenue in the second quarter was $1.4 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase, largely because of higher deliveries in Executive Jets, which drove revenue growth of 43% over the year-ago period. In the latest quarter, Embraer sold 26 commercial jets, comprising 22 Embraer E175s, two E195s and one each E190 and E190-E2. By the end of the quarter, the company had a firm ...
