Brazilian manufacturer Embraer, while currently occupied with shopping around its 146-seat E195-E2 jet, is indicating that it will consider entering the turboprop market to meet demand for the type in Latin America.

Citing market projections for 290 turboprops to be delivered in the Latin American region by 2038, Embraer VP-sales, Latin America and the Caribbean Reinaldo Krugner said Embraer is looking at turboprops. “There is interest,” he said.

Speaking with reporters at the ALTA Airline Leaders Forum in Brasilia Oct. 27, Krugner said, “It’s natural that [a] manufacturer looks at market opportunities. Turboprops do represent a vector of studies still for us.”

“We’re talking a lot with our clients about opportunities, and at some point in the next decade we will probably move forward with that study,” Krugner said. “We do believe that markets like Argentina have a demand because you have sectors in Argentina that demand a smaller size plane and that’s important.”

Krugner quickly pivoted to the E2. “The future now is for the E2,” he said. “That’s our priority, to bring in the profits we have promised to our clients and operators and those who are talking about deliveries now.”

Embraer delivered its first E195-E2 to Azul Brazilian Airlines, via lessor AerCap, on Sept. 12. Azul has an additional 53 E195-E2s on order, two of which are built and ready to be delivered, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services. Azul is also an operator of 33 ATR 72-600 turboprops, with another three of the type on order.

Krugner referred to Azul as an example of turboprop utility in appropriate markets. “In Brazil, Azul is exploiting that in their own way almost with no competition at all in certain markets,” he said. “But they need to be in the next segment, which is where our [E2] jets come in.”

Questioned about concerns with the E195-E2’s engine, the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G, which in September was cited with an inspection mandate by regulators following a pair of inflight incidents on Swiss International Air Lines’ Airbus A220s (which use PW1500Gs), Krugner said that Embraer has been inspecting all engines as they come out of the factory and is following all manufacturer recommendations. Both the PW1500G and the PW1900G’s youngest engines were mandated for inspection of possible low-pressure compressor (LPC) stage 1 rotor fracturing.

“The best answer I can give is to look at Azul flying,” Krugner said. “No problems, thank goodness, and we are aware and certainly are monitoring through Azul, which operates the E195-E2, which uses similar engines. We are in constant contact and so far, we have not been affected. We hope that continues to be the case.”

Mark Nensel, mark.nensel@informa.com