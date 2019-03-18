Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva will step down as chief executive of Embraer on April 22, and an unidentified, external successor will be named on or before then, the Brazilian manufacturer announced late March 18.

The CEO was “invited” to remain a senior adviser to the board to help with the transition to his successor, as well as to advise as parts of Embraer are moved to joint ventures with Boeing. Further details were not immediately provided.

In a prepared statement announcing the transition, Embraer said Silva will end his two-year elected term at the top of company, the pinnacle of his 22-year career with Embraer, after realizing three major projects: consummating new joint ventures with Boeing where Embraer is selling 80% of its commercial manufacturing business and 49% of its KC-390 sales; operational efficiencies; and creating EmbraerX, which is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

“Paulo Cesar idealized the partnership with Boeing and led the negotiation process of the transaction that will bring Embraer and Brazil to a much more competitive and prominent level in the global aviation industry,” board chairman Alexandre Silva said. “Without the support of the board and Embraer’s 18,000 employees and colleagues, none of our achievements would have been possible,” he added.

Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, who previously had run the commercial aircraft division in 2010-16, took the reins from Fred Curado after the latter’s tenure ended in July 2016.

