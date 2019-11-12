The prolonged delay in closing Embraer’s sale of 80% of its commercial aircraft business to Boeing is eating into the Brazilian aerospace company’s finances in more ways than one, Embraer executives acknowledged Nov. 12 as they released their latest quarterly earnings. Embraer is lowering the amount of the special dividend it will give its shareholders once the Boeing acquisition closes, from $1.6 billion previously now to a range of $1.3 billion-$1.6 billion. Similarly, the ...