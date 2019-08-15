Production of the Dornier’s 328 turboprop regional airliner looks set to restart back in Germany. After a failed attempt to start an assembly line in Turkey, Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) and its wholly owned subsidiary 328 Support Services GmbH (328 SSG), are planning to revive production in Leipzig with backing from the regional state government. Officials from the two companies, along with ministers from Saxony, are expected to announce plans for the new facility Aug. 21. SNC and 328 ...