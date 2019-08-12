Russian engine manufacturer Aviadvigatel is promoting its PD-35 as the preferred engine choice for the Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium (CRAIC) CR929 widebody airliner, despite an existing agreement for a jointly developed turbofan for the Russian-Chinese aircraft. “We plan to participate in the Russo-Chinese CR929 project with the PD-35,” Aviadvigatel managing director and chief designer Alexander Inozemtsev told journalists Aug. 9. Aviadvigatel is part of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CRAIC CR929 Russian-built engine proposal gets new push" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.