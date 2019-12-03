The Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium (CRAIC) will establish the CR929 engineering center in Moscow, following protracted negotiations between the Russian and Chinese partners in the widebody airliner program. About 2.5 years after program launch, while at a CRAIC board meeting in late October, partners United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) and the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) finally agreed on the location of the facility, three officials from the Russian government ...