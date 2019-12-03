The Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium (CRAIC) will establish the CR929 engineering center in Moscow, following protracted negotiations between the Russian and Chinese partners in the widebody airliner program. About 2.5 years after program launch, while at a CRAIC board meeting in late October, partners United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) and the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) finally agreed on the location of the facility, three officials from the Russian government ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CRAIC CR929 engineering center to be located in Moscow" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.