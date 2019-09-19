The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) plans to begin building its first C919 delivery aircraft this year, while also putting the sixth and last C919 prototype in the air. The company is striving to hand over the first delivery C919 to initial operator China Eastern Airlines in 2021, COMAC deputy director of marketing and sales Yang Yang told reporters at Aviation Expo China, held in Beijing Sept. 18–20. The delivery aircraft should be completed in 2020, Yang ...