COMAC is addressing the need for a 160-seat aircraft with its C919 airliner.

The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) forecasts a Chinese market for 6,119 aircraft of approximately 120 to 200 seats over the coming 20 years.

For the seating subcategory centered on 160 seats, which COMAC is addressing with its C919 airliner, the demand forecast is 4,625 aircraft for the period 2019–38.

According to the company’s annual market outlook, China will require 2,128 twin-aisle aircraft. COMAC divides this category into subcategories centered on 250, 350 and 400 seats— among which it expects the first to dominate, with demand for 1,466 aircraft.

COMAC and United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) are developing the CR929 twin-aisle aircraft, which seats 280 in a three-class arrangement.

COMAC also builds the ARJ21 regional jet, which seats around 90 passengers in an all-economy configuration. The company forecasts Chinese demand for 958 regional jets of that size. It predicts no Chinese requirement for regional jets seating about 50 or 70 passengers.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com