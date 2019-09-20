Production capacity for the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) ARJ21 has reached 30 aircraft per year with the commissioning of a second assembly line for the regional jet, the manufacturer said. The second line at COMAC’s Pudong, Shanghai base has completed its first ARJ21, COMAC deputy director of marketing and sales Yang Yang told reporters. Capacity can be increased to 50–60 aircraft a year, depending on demand, Yang added, speaking at Aviation Expo China, ...