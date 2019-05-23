Leading small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer DJI has committed to installing surveillance receivers on new models weighing more than 250 grams by 2020, a safety measure intended to make drone pilots aware of nearby manned aircraft transmitting their position. DJI announced the commitment May 22 as part of a 10-point “Elevating Safety” plan the company released, which contains steps that DJI plans to take, as well as recommendations for other drone companies and ...