The Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) is planning to develop a series of four successively larger pilotless cargo aircraft, an official of the state company said at a conference. All four types will be configured with the mainplane carrying two fuselages and a payload between them, according to concepts that the official showed at the conference, which was organized by Galleon. The kind of propulsion varies among the types, as does engine position, but all four will have two engines. ...