The Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) began assembling the first airframe in the MA700 turboprop airliner program Sept. 27, aiming for a first flight in 2020 and certification in 2022. The much-delayed program is preparing for a highly data-driven final assembly setup that will require only half the labor AVIC applied to assemble its old Y-7 regional turboprop. To promote sales, the state company is offering to assist investors in establishing airlines, including financing ...