CFM International is maintaining LEAP-1B engine production at its current level despite the financial impact of the Boeing 737 MAX situation. The GE-Safran joint venture is following Boeing’s requirement and betting on a ramp-up in the medium term, Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin said. To ensure the manufacturer produces 42 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month, CFM is delivering 23 engines per week, which includes original equipment and spares, Petitcolin said during a Sept. 5 conference ...