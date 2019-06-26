Senior United Technologies (UTC) aerospace executive Christopher Calio will succeed Bob Leduc as president of Pratt & Whitney in early 2020, UTC said June 25.

Leduc is retiring, and Calio will assume leadership of the UTC subsidiary in a year when it could become one of four major aerospace and defense divisions under a proposed merger of UTC and Raytheon. Calio has been in charge of Pratt’s commercial engines business since 2017.

“Chris and Bob will work closely together over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for both our customers and employees,” UTC chairman and CEO Greg Hayes said. “Chris has a proven record of performance and his commitment to customers, innovation and growth will position Pratt & Whitney to win for many years to come.”

Calio, who joined UTC in 2005, has strong connections at UTC and previously was Hayes’ chief of staff. As head of commercial aerospace engines, UTC said Calio was responsible for the development, program management, sales, customer support and aftermarket services of Pratt’s portfolio of large commercial engines, including the geared turbofan (GTF) family.

Leduc has an even more storied tenure at UTC. During his 40 years with the company, he has been COO at Pratt, ran its commercial aerospace engines business, and led space systems at the former UTC Aerospace Systems. Leduc retired in 2014 but Hayes lured him back to oversee Sikorsky Aircraft, which UTC divested to Lockheed Martin. In 2016, Leduc was put in charge of Pratt.

“Bob has played a significant role in shaping Pratt & Whitney as we know it today,” Hayes said. “He transformed the engine company by driving excellence and empowerment throughout the organization while most recently leading its 40,000 employees through the entry into service of the GTF, F135 and PW800 programs. Bob is one of the most esteemed leaders in aerospace and will leave a lasting imprint on Pratt & Whitney.”

Michael Bruno, michael.bruno@aviationweek.com