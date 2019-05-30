UK-based regional aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman is planning to establish a regional airline in Malta as part of a wider agreement to develop its presence in the country.

Britten-Norman has been designing and building aircraft for 60 years, including the Islander and Trislander, which tend to be used for remote operations.

“Initially focusing on the Islander, we will be looking to serve short-sector routes within the Mediterranean, starting 2020. First phase will involve charter operations, after which we hope to add some scheduled services. The operation will be headquartered in Malta,” a Britten Norman spokesperson told ATW.

Alongside these plans to secure an air operator’s certificate (AOC), Britten-Norman is taking on a newly allocated hangar at Malta International Airport.

“With support from Malta Enterprise and Transport Malta, Britten-Norman is set to establish a civilian pilot training institution and a general-aviation maintenance repair and overhaul center,” the company said.

Over the next three years, Britten-Norman plans to invest in premises, equipment and a new team in Malta to support its operations.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com