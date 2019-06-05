Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) is negotiating with Bombardier for an undisclosed transaction involving the CRJ regional jet, both companies said, amid reports that the Japanese company will buy the program. MHI stressed the possible deal would strictly conform with competition laws. The company’s MRJ regional jet is closely comparable to and in direct competition with the CRJ, so the statement raises the possibility that MHI does not intend to take over a sustained manufacturing ...