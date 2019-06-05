Bombardier CRJ family aircraft
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) is negotiating with Bombardier for an undisclosed transaction involving the CRJ regional jet, both companies said, amid reports that the Japanese company will buy the program. MHI stressed the possible deal would strictly conform with competition laws. The company’s MRJ regional jet is closely comparable to and in direct competition with the CRJ, so the statement raises the possibility that MHI does not intend to take over a sustained manufacturing ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Bombardier in talks with Mitsubishi on CRJ program" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.