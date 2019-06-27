Bombardier is working with airworthiness authority Transport Canada to create a new type certificate for the Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) family, separate from that for the Challenger 600-series business jet. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ (MHI) deal to acquire the CRJ program includes the type certificates, but Bombardier will hold on to the Challenger program, from which the regional jet was developed. Type certificates for all the regional jet variants, from the ...