Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Bombardier have struck a deal on the sale of the Canadian manufacturer’s Canadair Regional Jet program for $550 million and assumption of some debt. The companies announced early June 25 that they entered a definitive agreement for the sale, which should wrap up in the first half of 2020. CRJ production in Mirabel, Québec, will stay Bombardier, and the company will continue to supply components and spare parts, and will assemble ...