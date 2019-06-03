The de Havilland name has returned to aircraft manufacturing with completion of the $300 million sale of the Dash 8 program by Bombardier to Canada’s Longview Aircraft Capital. Production of the Q400 regional turboprop and support for the Dash 8-100/200/300 has been transferred to De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, a new subsidiary of Longview.

Bombardier previously sold the Downsview, Toronto, site where the Q400 is produced for $635 million, but the new company will continue to produce the Q400, renamed the Dash 8-400, at the site under land lease agreements that extend to 2023. Longview is conducting a search for a long-term home for the Dash 8 program.

Todd Young, who led the Q Series program for Bombardier, will lead the new company. More than 1,200 Bombardier employees, almost all the Downsview workforce on the program, have transferred to De Havilland, “ensuring operational continuity and a seamless transition for customers,” Longview said.

Longview Aviation Capital said it plans to focus on the cost-competitiveness of the aircraft, from production to parts and in-service support. “In the months ahead, we will be investing in the business with the aim of positioning us to better serve our customers,” chairman David Curtis said.

Bombardier said it will “provide transitional services and will license certain intellectual property to Longview to facilitate a seamless transition of the Q Series aircraft program.” The company expects new proceeds of $250 million from the sale. It is also looking at options for the CRJ regional jet program.

The parent company of Viking Air, Longview has a long association with Bombardier and the de Havilland Canada name. In 2005 and 2006, Viking acquired the type certificates for all out-of-production de Havilland Canada types, from the DHC-1 Chipmunk to the DHC-7 Dash 7. In 2007, the company restarted production of the DHC-6 Twin Otter with the upgraded Series 400.

Longview followed in 2016 with the purchase of the CL-415 amphibious waterbomber program from Bombardier, including support for the piston-powered CL-215 and turboprop re-engined CL-215T. A new subsidiary, Longview Aviation Services is now upgrading CL-215s to an improved CL-415EAF standard.

Graham Warwick Graham.warwick@aviationweek.com