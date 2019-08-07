Boeing’s final package of 737 MAX changes remains on track for handover to FAA in about a month, keeping the company hopeful that the model will be cleared to fly again this year, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Aug. 7. “We still anticipate submitting that certification package to the FAA in the September timeframe, and we are working toward a return to service of the MAX early in the fourth quarter,” Muilenburg said at the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York. ...
