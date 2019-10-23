Boeing remains confident the Boeing 737 MAX will be cleared to fly in at least some parts of the world by year-end, even as it acknowledges that regulatory reviews of required changes are taking longer than its return to service timeline assumes.

That prediction came as Boeing reported top-line third-quarter revenue of $19.9 billion, down 21% from $25.1 billion in the year-ago period, largely thanks to the lack of MAX deliveries. “Core” non-GAAP earnings were $895 million, down 53% year-over-year from $1.9 billion, while free cash flow was -$2.9 billion. Boeing Commercial Airplanes saw revenue plummet 41% to $8.2 billion, as deliveries totaled 62, down from 190 a year ago.

“We target regulatory approval for the 737 MAX return to service to begin this quarter,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Oct. 23. Boeing began handing over final documentation to the FAA in September, and the “iterative ... review cycles have taken a little longer than originally planned,” he added.

Among the key documents Boeing has provided are the system description for the updated 737 flight control system, which includes changes to the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS). Boeing is still waiting on approval of final training elements that will accompany the changes. The MCAS software has been done for months. Boeing is validating other MAX flight control computer software changes requested by regulators, and plans to have line pilots test the entire updated software package in simulators in the coming weeks.

The next step would be an FAA-conducted certification flight. Boeing on Oct. 17 completed the first of what is expected to be several mock certification flights in preparation for the official trial, which is not yet scheduled. A report on the certification flight is one of the final pieces Boeing needs to complete its submission to FAA. The agency’s review is then expected to take about a month. Assuming no red flags are raised, FAA would then lift its ban on MAX operations via an airworthiness directive mandating the software update and required training for pilots.

The approvals are expected to come in phases, as some regulators elect to dig deeper into the changes and related MAX issues themselves.

“It’s the FAA and other regulatory authorities who will ultimately determine the timing and conditions of return to service in each relevant jurisdiction,” Muilenburg said, acknowledging that “this may include a phased approach.”

The 385-aircraft worldwide MAX fleet has been grounded, and new deliveries halted, since mid-March, following two fatal accidents in five months. In April, 737 production was cut from 52/month to 42/month.

Boeing’s plans, laid out in July to model financial projections, included return to service approvals in the US “and other jurisdictions” beginning “early in the fourth quarter” and a production ramp-up to 57/month by late 2020. Despite the longer-than-expected approval process and growing uncertainty over when non-US regulators will allow MAXs back in their airspace, Boeing has not materially adjusted its assumptions or concessions-related financial projections, which included a $4.9 billion second-quarter after-tax charge.

“We reassessed our estimate of potential considerations and other concessions for customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays,” CFO Greg Smith said. “We have made no significant adjustments to the recorded liability in the quarter.”

Boeing’s third-quarter results included $872 million in additional 737 program costs due to the lower production rate. The costs will be spread across undelivered aircraft in an accounting block of approximately 3,100 units, Smith said.

The MAX delivery pause has meant no final delivery payments and nearly no predelivery payments from customers.

Boeing’s commercial headaches extend beyond the MAX. The company announced a cut in 787 production, from 14/month to 12/month, in late 2020, and confirmed that the 777X’s entry into service will not come before 2021.

Boeing is not updating its financial guidance until it has more clarity on the MAX situation, including when deliveries will resume and how quickly it will be able to increase production and stabilize the supply chain. Based on Boeing’s current assumptions, this is likely to take until well into 2020 at least, setting up a period of near-term uncertainty for anyone seeking reliable data on how the company is performing.

“Any changes to these assumptions could require us to recognize additional financial impact,” Smith said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com

Michael Bruno, michael.bruno@aviationweek.com