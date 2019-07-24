Boeing will accelerate assembly of 777 freighters in 2020 to offset the impact of a slowdown on the 777X after acknowledging longer-than-expected delays to the first flight of the 777-9. The flight test debut of Boeing’s new widebody twinjet has now been pushed back into early 2020, almost a year later than originally planned because of durability issues discovered late in testing on the 777X’s General Electric GE9X engine. The engine problems—which emerged in June just ...