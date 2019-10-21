Boeing is countering accusations that it hid key information about development of the 737 maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) from regulators, insisting that it kept officials in the loop as the design changed, and regulators were briefed on its final configuration “multiple” times. “Boeing informed the FAA about the expansion of [MCAS] to low speeds, including by briefing the FAA and international regulators on multiple occasions about MCAS’s ...