Boeing rolled out the 737 MAX 10 at an employee-only event in Renton, Washington, on Nov. 21, as the company attempts to slow the momentum of the Airbus A321neo. The newest MAX, slated to conduct its first flight in 2020, is 64-in. longer than the MAX 9, giving the aircraft a two-class capacity of 188-204 passengers, depending on configurations. Airbus touts the A321neo’s two-class capacity at 180-220 seats. The MAX 10’s maximum capacity will be 230 seats, while the A321neo can ...