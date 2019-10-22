In the most visible personnel move yet during the 737 MAX crisis, Boeing named longtime executive Stan Deal to take over its Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) unit, removing Kevin McAllister and turning the reins of the company’s largest business over to a seasoned leader with significant supply-chain and customer-support experience. The move, announced Oct. 22 and effective immediately, puts Deal in charge of a wobbly business that has two of its major programs, the MAX and 777X, in ...