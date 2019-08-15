Boeing has confirmed it is sliding the 777-8 development program back after hitting major delays to the 777-9 flight test and certification campaign. The move comes as Boeing continues to funnel engineering resources to tackle the 737 MAX crisis, and will almost certainly result in first deliveries of the longer-range 777-8 variant slipping into 2023 or beyond. “We reviewed our development program schedule and the needs of our current 777X customers and decided to adjust the ...
